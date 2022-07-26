0
Menu
News

Mahama, wife to commission maternity block at Bole to mark 30 years of marriage

John And Lordina Mahama John Mahama with Lordina Mahama

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama and Lordina celebrate 30 years of togetherness

Bole District Hospital gets Maternity ward

Mahama, wife arrive in Bole

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has announced that, as part of activities to mark 30 years of marriage to his wife, they will be inaugurating a newly built Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post by the former president, he indicated that ahead of the ceremony, he called on the Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I in his palace.

“My wife, Lordina, and I arrived in Bole earlier today as part of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our marriage.

“Ahead of a ceremony to inaugurate a newly built Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital on Tuesday, we paid a courtesy call on Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I in his palace”.

The Mahamas mark their marriage anniversary annually with various events.

The couple tied the knot in 1992.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority calls for immediate steps to correct the inscription on Mills’ bust
Koku Anyidoho slams NDC, Mills family
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
Mahama slams 'architects' of 'needless controversy' over Atta-Mills' resting place
Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours