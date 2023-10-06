Mahama will beat either Bawumia or Ken Agyapong in an election – Poll

Mahamudu Bawumia, John Dramani Mahama and Kennedy Agyapong

Candidate John Dramani Mahama will defeat any New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate if polls were held between September 21 and eary October 2023, according to research by Global Info Analytics, an independent opinion research company in Ghana.

In their latest monthly survey report, it emerged that Mahama will win an election whether the NPP presents either Mahamudu Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong as their flagbearer.



The two are the main contenders in a four-man primary slated for November 4, 2023. Analysts hold that Bawumia will beat Agyapong to the slot and eventually face Mahama who is candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"JDM leads with approximately 49%, Dr Bawumia, 28% and Mr Kyeremanten, 11%. Against Agyapong and Kyeremanten, Mahama's lead drops to approximately 47%, Agyapong, 30% and Kyeremanten 11%," the company posted on Twitter (now X) on October 5, 2023.



The outcomes show that Alan Kyerematen who only recently broke off the NPP and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate is likely to affect the fortunes of his former party.



Some key points from the research were as follows: 6,423 were interviewed in 80 constituences across the 16 regions with confidence level at 99% and Margin of Error of 1.58%.

The Electoral Commission’s 2020 voters register was used as sample frame whiles 30 percent of constituencies from each region was randomly selected and allocated the regional quota based on total voters in each of those constituencies.



Field interviews were conducted between 21st September to 1st October 2023, the Executive Summary noted.



