Mahama will return to probe NPP corruption – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer

Communications Director of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has stressed why it is important for former president John Dramani Mahama to win the presidency when next polls are held.

According to Gyamfi, a core reason will be to hold the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, to account for acts of corruption under president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“If president Mahama doesn’t come, how are we going to get our monies back? These are millions of monies that could have been used to create jobs, build schools, provide potable water and roads.



“The reason why you are not getting your roads fixed is because the money is being spent on corrupt deals. So president Mahama wants us to hold these people accountable. He wants us to be able to make sure refunds are made to the state,” Gyamfi submitted on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Friday, August 27.



He listed a number of cases which he said had proven that the fight against corruptiuon had all but been lost under Akufo-Addo.

Among others, the PDS deal, Agyapa deal, the BOST fuel scandal, disappearance of 500 excavators seized from galamsey sites and Ameri renegotiation.



“President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated that he can’t fight corruption…this is not a president who can fight corruption, the corruption fight has been lost,” he stressed.



He also challenged the NPP to prove any of the allegations of corruption they leveled against John Dramani Mahama in the lead up to the 2016 elections.



Sammy Gyamfi said the government had failed five years on to prove even one of the numerous corruption claims their threw at Mahama and or any frontline NDC politician.