Mahama will win any flagbearer race conducted today - Ben Ephson

President John Dramani Mahama

Experienced pollster, Ben Ephson, says former President John Dramani Mahama, will be voted as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regardless of what the European Intelligence Unit (EIU) says.

The European Intelligence Unit (EIU) says the NDC has a higher prospect of winning the 2024 elections but that could elude the party if former President John Dramani Mahama leads it as flagbearer.



Not doubting the report, the pollster who described the EIU as credible said, “I think one of the reasons they have regarding former President Mahama is not far-fetched.”



Regards of the report, he however insists any flagbearer election held in this day and age will see the former President emerge victorious.



“If an election is held today to elect a flagbearer for the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama will win it but I can’t talk about the next,” he candidly told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Portions of the EIU report read;

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024.



“Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term.



“The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change.



“The NDC therefore stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections.”