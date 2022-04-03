4
Mahama wishes Muslims 'edifying Ramadan fast'

John Mahama Meet The Mps Former President John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are assured of Allah’s unfailing grace despite challenges, Mahama says

Ramadan is a period to show love and empathy - Mahama

Muslims commence Ramadam, April 3

Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished all Muslims success in this year's Ramadan.

The former president, John Dramani Mahama, has in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 3, urged all Muslims to perceive despite the current challenges the country was facing.

“Sighting the sliver crescent moon symbolises Allah’s faithfulness and heralds the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, marked by purification, generosity, and self-sacrifice."

“Notwithstanding the many challenges we face as a people, we are assured of Allah’s unfailing grace."

“May this holy period of fasting and prayer instill in us love, empathy and compassion for one another, and bring to us, our families and our nation countless blessings,” Mahama's Facebook read.

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has formally declared April 3, 2022, as the start date for this year's Ramadan fast

In a statement broadcast live on an online TV platform Sharubutu TV, the imam addressed the Muslim faithful by stating several Islamic texts on the relationship between a new moon and starting or ending of Ramadan.

Read post of Mahama below:

