Mahama would have been vilified if he called people asking for a reshuffle ‘jobless’ – Ayensu-Danquah suggests

Former NDC parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan, Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has suggested that former president John Dramani Mahama would have been ‘crucified’ if he called persons calling for a reshuffle under his government, jobless.

This was Prof. Dr. Ayensu-Danquah's response to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's claim that those pushing for a reshuffle under his administration would be doing so with a hidden agenda.



The president said that those calling for a reshuffle might be persons looking for job opportunities and some NDC members whose actions may be aimed at undermining the government.



He also said that his ministers had performed well and, therefore, had no good reason to reshuffle them despite the pressure.



"Many of them, for me, have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at. If the output measures expectations, then I don't have any strong reasons to heed the call," Akufo-Addo said.



In a tweet shared on Tuesday, August 9, Prof Ayensu-Danquah posited that Mahama would have been vilified if he had called Occupy Ghana members calling for a reshuffle jobless.



“Mahama said publicly that those seeking for a reshuffle in his government or those involved in Occupy Ghana were confused jobless NPP members. Just sit back close your eyes and imagine! If only we could turn back time!” the tweet read.

Imagine it is back in 2016 and President Mahama said publicly that those seeking for a reshuffle in his government or those involved in Occupy Ghana were confused jobless NPP members. Just sit back close your eyes and imagine!



If only we could turn back time! — Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah (@GEssikado) August 9, 2022

