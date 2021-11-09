Mahama wraps up nationwide Thank You tour with special event in G/Accra

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama will wrap up his nationwide Thank You tour in the Greater Accra Region this week.

The three-time Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) began his nationwide tour to thank Ghanaians for the votes he polled in the December 7, 2020 elections in August, five months after his petition challenging the results of the polls was dismissed.



Though he eventually lost to incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a second successive defeat to his successor since beating him in 2012, the former President decided to thank voters for their support.



He began his tour in the Upper East Region specifically on Tuesday, August 17 and has since visited 15 regions of Ghana.



The Greater Accra Region will be the last for the former president.

Coincidentally, Mr Mahama beat Nana Akufo-Addo in this Region as he polled 1,326,489 votes to beat the other 11 contenders.



Mr Akufo-Addo polled 1,253,179 in the Greater Accra Region.



Meanwhile, Mr Mahama is making room for a limited number of guests for his ‘ThankGhana’ event on Wednesday, November 10.



The event is scheduled to start at 5:00pm.