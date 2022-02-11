Mahama writes open letter to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has penned an open letter to his successor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on what he says is the rising spate of free speech criminalisation in the country.

The former President cites the cases of Ahmed Hussein Suale, Captain Smart and Oheneba Boamah Bennie as evidence of the “disturbing incidents”.



“President Akufo-Addo, you cannot continue to oppress the people, criminalize speech when these matters are essentially civil in nature, if you feel offended by them,” part of the open letter read.



He added that failure to ensure the trend is dealt with may have dire consequences on his legacy when he eventually exits his office.

"I fear that if you do not take immediate action to arrest this unfortunate trend, when you exit the high office of President in January 2025, freedom of speech and a free media will certainly not be counted as part of the legacy you leave behind," he added in the letter.



Find the letter below:



