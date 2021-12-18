Maiden edition of NST conducted on a positive note – Ntim Fordjour

John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education

The maiden edition of the National Standard Test (NST) has been conducted on a positive note, Deputy Minister for Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has said.

The Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service on Friday December 17 conducted successfully, the maiden edition of NST across the country for all Primary 4 learners in public schools.



The Test which was administered to over 550,000 learners across the country at various centers, was a huge success.



According to Rev Ntim Fordjour, the tour of various centers revealed exciting observations of enthusiasm and integrity of the Test.



“The maiden edition of National Standard Test (NST) has taken off on a positive note across the country for all Primary 4 learners in public schools. The two tests being administered are Literacy and Numeracy.

“The outcome of this exercise will provide important feedback on the weaknesses and strengths of our learners in Literacy and Numeracy, in order to inform the appropriate intervention required to course-correct learning poverty.



“We are keen on transforming education outcomes, especially at early grades.



“It is heartwarming to observe the success of the maiden NST as was seen during my tour of some centres in Central Region earlier today,” he said.