Maintain current team spirit in Krowor - Prof. Alabi to NDC constituency executives

Prof Joshua Alabi with NDC executives

Source: Herty Bentil, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in the Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region have been urged to continue to maintain the team spirit in the constituency even as the party works hard to take charge of the governance of the country in 2025.

The call was made by Professor Joshua Alabi during a courtesy call on him at his residence by the Member of Parliament for Krowor, Hon. Naa Momo Lartey and the party leadership in the constituency.



He also encouraged the executives to support the MP in keeping the NDC flame alive in the constituency.



Prof. Alabi also thanked the MP for the good work in Parliament and urged her to stay focused. He noted that despite the fact that the government has delayed in disbursing the district assembly common fund, the MP is doing her best to keep the constituency alive.



“I assure you that we would do everything possible to hold the fort on the ground to ensure stability in the constituency once you remain focused on the good work in Parliament.



Appreciation



The MP, who was accompanied by some constituency executives expressed profound appreciation to Prof. Alabi for his dedication to the great NDC party which significantly contributed to the party’s sterling performance in the 2020 general elections, especially, in the Greater Accra Region.

Hon. Momo Lartey also thanked Prof. Alabi, who was the NDC 2020 Campaign Manager for his commitment to the growth of the party even after the elections.



The two among others discussed the re-organization of branches, mobilization of its grassroots members and the registration of its members.



The team presented some gifts as a symbol of their gratitude as a traditional expression to elders to Prof Alabi.



Hon. Momo Lartey took the opportunity to brief the meeting of the happenings in Parliament and assured the meeting that she would continue to be a worthy ambassador of Krowor.



The chairman of the constituency, Hon. Willinda also thanked Prof. Alabi for the wonderful reception and assured him of his dedication to maintaining the Krowor seat in Parliament.