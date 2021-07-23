Maintain professional discipline in executing your duties - Police recruits told

A cross section of recruits at the orientation event in the Central Region

Source: GNA

Recruits of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) have been advised to maintain a high sense of discipline and professionalism in the performance of their duties.

The recruits numbering 149, including 19 females, underwent two weeks of orientation at the Central Regional Police Headquarters ahead of their postings.



They were tasked to use the knowledge and skills acquired, together with the traditions, values and principles of the Service, for efficient service delivery.



At a short passing out ceremony at the Police Regional Headquarters, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, reminded the officers that discipline was critical in every endeavour and it was important for them to maintain it to achieve professional success.



She encouraged them to do away with the delusion that police work was all rosy, adding that they should always remember the oath they swore whenever they encountered any unpleasant situation in their line of duty.



They were also asked to be mindful of their sacred bond and be courageous but calm while exercising self-control when things became tough in the course of their work.

The Minister admonished the recruits to be truthful and hardworking because the nation deserved quality service delivery from them to aid its growth.



She urged them to be proactive, disciplined, and committed to their work to make friends, family, and more importantly Ghana proud and never compromise professionalism or engage in any activity that could undermine national peace and development.



Mrs Assan called on the officers to bring on board fresh ideas, innovation and initiatives to help achieve the vision of transforming the Region.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong, the Regional Police Commander, admonished the officers to maintain high moral ethics, exhibit a high level of professionalism, and dedication to duty for the public to have confidence in them.



DCOP Sarpong advised the police officers to be civil, firm, and level-headed in the discharge of their mandated duties, saying 'you must disengage from bad deeds that will tarnish the reputation and soil the integrity of the noble profession'.

She advised young police officers to always be on the alert at duty posts to be able to contain any emergency.



"The strong presence of the police in any community helped to substantially reduce the crime rate," she said and warned all miscreants who attacked police stations at the least provocation to desist from such acts or be ready to face them.



DCOP Sarpong reiterated that it was necessary for the citizenry to feel the sense of their mission of the Service to deliver their mandate in crime prevention, detection, apprehension and prosecution of offenders, consistent with their expectations for maximum protection, safety, and peaceful communities.



DCOP Sarpong appealed to the public to assist the police to provide maximum security and protection of lives and property.