Maintain them - Vice President demands as 75 buses, 5 pickups are distributed to Senior High Schools

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in one of the buses

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has handed over another 75 buses and 5 pick-ups to some selected Senior High Schools across the country. These are part of the 350 buses the government has earmarked to be distributed to all Senior High Schools across the country to facilitate better teaching and learning outcomes.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at a short ceremony in Accra said the government is committed to repositioning the "education sector to produce a critical mass of assertive and empowered human resources equipped with essential skills for socio-economic development".



He entreated the school authorities to put the buses to good use and properly maintain them.



The distribution of the 75 buses and 5 pick-ups follow similar events in 2020 and 2021 where buses, pick-ups, and motorcycles were distributed to some Senior High Schools.



So far 225 buses and 55 pick-ups and 493 motorbikes have been delivered to some Senior High Schools and agencies under the Ministry of Education.



The 75 buses are for schools that did not benefit from the earlier deliveries in 2020 and 2021.

The 5 pickups are supposed to support administrative work in the beneficiary schools, and the 75 buses are expected to facilitate transportation and fieldwork in various schools to improve students' safety, teaching and learning.



Vice President Bawumia said the government is committed to the Free SHS programme and will provide the schools with the needed resources to facilitate their work.



"Through the SHS initiative, education has improved by 50% with about 1.2 million students in the various schools".



Vice President Bawumia reiterated the government’s commitment to education and building human capacity.



He indicated that an efficient transportation system in school will help hasten the economic transformation and development of the country as envisioned by the government.

The Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said the buses will complement other measures put in place to transform the educational sector and consolidate the gains made over the years.



He called on all to come on board and support reforms that will improve the sector.



It is expected that the remaining Senior High Schools will receive their share of the buses/pickups before the close of 2022.