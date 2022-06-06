5
Maize seller killed while retrieving slippers from floods at Tesano

Floods June 3 Accra.png Floods hit parts of Accra over the weekend

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A maize seller has been killed by flood waters after she attempted to retrieve her slippers that was being washed away.

Citi News reports that the incident involving an 18-year-old woman identified as Mary Ashamatey took place on Sunday afternoon at Tesano, a suburb of Accra.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim, who sells maize at Blue kiosk at Tesano in an attempt to retrieve her slippers which fell into the gutter lost balance and fell into the drain.

It added that the body of the deceased has been conveyed from the scene by the Tesano Police Command.

