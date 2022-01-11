Maj. Mahama crime scene was not cordoned – Investigator tells court

Late Major Mahama

The investigator in the case in which Willian Baah and 13 others are standing trial for the murder of Major Mahama has told the High Court that, the crime scene of the late military officer was not cordoned.

According to him, even though the practice of the police was to cordon off a crime scene anytime there was a crime, it was not the case with Major Mahama lynching.



Under cross-examination from George Bernard Shaw, counsel for six of the 14 accused persons told the court that the crime scene was protected by both police and military officers.



Chief Inspector Agyakwa, the 14th Prosecution Witness said, “the crime scene was not cordoned but the place was safe because the military and police were there.”



Asked to explain what he meant by the place was safe, the investigator said, “I mentioned the place was safe because the following day being May 30, the police and military visited the scene and arrested some people so the places was safe.”

He also told the court that, “Before we got there, the regional crime officers and Diaso police officers were there being led by their Commander ASP Agyeman, so on the following day, ASP Agyeman led the team to the scene.”



He explained that, the town was completely empty because of the presence of police and military so no one was seen there.



William Baah, an assemblyman for Denkyira-Obuasi, now new Obuasi and 13 others have pleaded not guilty to charges of Abetment and murder.



They have been remanded into lawful custody by the court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court.