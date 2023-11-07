Major Mahama: You can’t attack soldier with guns when you’ve no intention to kill – Jury told

Major Maxwell Mahama was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi

State Prosecutors have told the jury panel hearing the case of the 14 accused persons standing trial for the death of the young soldier that, they intentionally caused the death of the military officer without any provocation.

Major Maxwell Mahama, was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi (now New Obuasi) in the Central region in 2017 when he was mistaken as an armed robber.



William Baah, the Assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi and 13 others are facing various charges ranging from abetment, conspiracy and murder and are standing trial.

So far, the parties have closed their evidence and are orally giving their final addresses to the jury.



In Court on Monday, November 6, 2023, State Prosecutors led by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney told the jury that, the accused persons cannot say attacking the young soldier with guns, stones, cement blocks and sticks is not an intention to kill.