Major Mahama murder: 14 accused persons file submission of no case to answer

The late Major Maxwell Mahama

Lawyers of the 14 accused persons standing trial for the murder of military officer Major Maxwell Adams Mahama have filed submissions of no case to answer to the charges.

The prosecution had on May 16 closed its case after calling 14 witnesses to prove their case after they were cross-examined by the defence lawyers.



But, the accused persons and their lawyers have claimed that no prima facie case has been established against them that warrants that they should be called upon to open their defence.



In Court on Monday, May 30, lawyers of all the 14 accused persons including William Baah, an Assemblyman for Denkyira-Obuasi filed written submissions of no case to answer.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the prosecution has been given two weeks to file their response.

The Court presided over by Her Ladyship, Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge has adjourned the case to June 13, 2022.



On May 16, Chief Inspector Samuel Agyarkwah, the investigator who was the last to be called was discharged after the defence lawyers subjected him to scrutiny.



William Baah, the Assemblyman for Denkyira-Obuasi, and some 13 others have been charged with murder and Abetment.



They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges and are standing trial.