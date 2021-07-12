Major Mahama murder: Former Nyinahin Assemblyman testifies in court

Assemblyman and 13 others are standing trial for the murder of Maj. Mahama

A former Assemblyman at Nyinahin, the capital of Atwima Mponua, a district in the Ashanti Region, Baba Yaro has told the High Court in Accra that he was “passing to an important assignment” when he was called by the police at Nyinahin to be an Independent Witness.

Yaro, who is testifying as a Court Witness in the ongoing mini-trial of the murder of the late Major Maxwell Mahama was the Independent Witness when the Cautioned Statement of Kwame Tuffour, one of the accused person was being taken.



William Baah, an Assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, and 13 others are standing trial for the murder of the late military officer.

In court on Monday, July 12, a lawyer for Kwame Tuffour, the 5th accused person, Mr Augustine Obuor is currently challenging the presence of the said witness when his client’s statement was being taken.



Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge is the presiding judge.