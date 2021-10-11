Major Mahama murder case adjourned to October 18

Major Maxwell Mahama

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has adjourned the case in which some 14 persons are standing trial for the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama to Monday, October 18, 2021.

Back from the two months legal vacation, lawyers of the accused persons were expected to open their defence in the mini-trial after the prosecution had earlier closed their case.



In Court on Monday, October 11, when the case was called Theophilus Donkor, Counsel for Kofi Nyame told the court the difficulties he had in having a conference with his client at the Nsawam prisons.



Though he prayed the court to order the prison officers to allow him to access his client, the court said its jurisdiction does not interfere with such provision.



The court instead urged him to take advantage of the accused person’s presence in court and have a conference with them.

The court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court has given the lawyer next Monday to open his defence in the matter.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the substantive trial has been put on hold for the mini-trial to be conducted after lawyers raised questions over the manner investigations cautioned statements were obtained from their clients.



William Baah, an Assemblymember for Denkyira Obuasi, and some 13 others are standing trial for the murder of the military officer.