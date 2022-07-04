Major Mahama murder trial: Court orders 14 suspects to open their defence

The late Major Maxwell Mahama

A High Court in Accra has ordered people suspected to be involved in the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama to file their defence.



This comes after the court quashed an application for no case made by lawyers for the 14 accused persons, including the assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah.



According to the lawyers for the suspects, the prosecution has failed to make a compelling case against their clients, citinewsroom.com reports.

They added that the prosecution’s case has failed to implicate any of the suspects, which implies that they have to be set free.



However, one of the presiding judges of the case, Justice of the Supreme Court, Her Lordship Mariama Owusu, rejected the submission of the defence.



She indicated that the prosecution made a strong case against the suspects on the charges of intentionally causing harm to and murdering Major Maxwell Mahama.



Her Lordship Owusu, therefore, overruled the submission of no case by the lawyers of the accused persons and ordered them to file their defence.



