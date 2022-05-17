Major Mahama trial: State closes case against accused persons

Major Mahama

The state has closed its case against some 14 suspects facing trial for the murder of the late Major Maxwell Mahama.

Lawyers for the defence have also indicated that they intend to file a “submission of no case” application before the court.



That would mean the defence lawyers asking the court to acquit their clients without having them present a defence.



The presiding judge, Justice Mariama Owusu, ordered the defence lawyers to do so within the next 2 weeks.



The court has adjourned to Monday, 30 May 2022.



Fourteen persons have been standing trial for the murder of the Military officer.



Major Mahama was lynched when he was jogging on Monday, 29 May 2017.

He was the commander of a unit deployed to counter illegal mining activities.



However, some residents mistook him for an armed robber when he went jogging along the Diaso-Dominase-Ayanfu road.



He was chased, lynched and his body set on fire on 29 May 2017.



He was promoted posthumously to the rank of Major from Captain.



The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, unveiled a 20-foot monument in honour of the slain military officer who met his demise at Denkyira Obuasi (New Obuasi) in the Central Region.



The monument was unveiled on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 in commemoration of the two-year anniversary of the murder.