Major crimes reduce progressively in Tema Metropolis - Police

Afienya area residential and street robberies - Police

Source: GNA

Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Tema Regional Police Crime Officer, says through robust security operations, the Tema Metropolis has attained the status of being the safest and most secured in terms of criminal activities in the Tema Police Region.

“In 2021 criminal activities in the Tema Region reduced significantly making residents free to go about their businesses without fear of attack due to measures put in place by the Command which has ensured that major crimes in the region have reduced drastically,” Supt Otuo Acheampong has stated.



Supt. Otuo Acheampong who was speaking at the ninth: 'End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day,' a seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office called for collaborative security enforcement.



The event also served as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters towards national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.



The Tema Regional Police Crime Officer said security in the region was high, as analysis from crime data, indicated that four major crimes-robbery, murder, rape, and defilement reduced consistently.



He said, “it is instructive to note that when you compare the last quarter figures of robbery of 2020 to that of the first quarter of 2021, there has been a significant reduction in a robbery by more than 46 percent”.



Speaking on the topic: “The state of security within the Tema Region: the way forward,” Supt. Otuo Acheampong said the Tema Regional Command achieved successes due to the measures they put in place, notably consistent analysis of crime data of the region by the Command.

He said when crimes occurred, his outfit identified the victims who were normally community members, workers, among others, and engaged them. In the process, “We let them know their vulnerabilities and they also understand our capabilities, the challenges we face and what they can do to help us to improve the safety of their communities”.



Supt. Otuo Acheampong said although the metropolis is peaceful devoid of violent crimes, the Regional Command was still determined hence discharging its duties of protecting lives and property, and ensuring strict adherence towards enforcement of the various laws.



Responding to questions on the crime situation in the Tema Police Region in 2021, he explained that the Command recorded a series of criminal activities in the various Divisions in the Region.



He said in the Kpone area, young men were lured and trafficked to the area with the promise of getting them jobs only to be locked up in houses and given laptops to engage in cybercrime for their traffickers.



Supt. Otuo Acheampong added that the Dodowa and Prampram area experienced land-related crimes involving land guards and fraudulent land transactions, where the cases were normally fetched and managed by police officers in such jurisdictions.



He revealed that cases mostly received from Ada and Sege areas were security issues involving the residents and workers of Electrochem Ghana Limited.

For the Ashaiman area, he said it was noted for street robberies, where young men on motorbikes attacked residents in the mornings and evenings especially market women who leave their homes early and come late were attacked and robbed of their handbags and mobile phones.



In the Adjei-Kojo area, thieves broke into homes to steal mobile phones and other vital petty things.



The crime officer noted that the Afienya area was the hotspot for residential and street robberies, where young men attacked people, especially mobile phone vendors, who were doing their business during the day.



He said multiple mechanisms were instituted to curtail such incidents from recurring this year.