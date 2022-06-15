Major flooded areas to look out for after Wednesday morning rains

Many places in the capital are flooded

The rains have come to stay, at least for the greater part of May and June and floods have not been absent since they began.

In the capital of Accra, it has become characteristic that many areas get flooded after hours, sometimes minutes of heavy rainfall.



Wednesday morning was not any different. After a cloudy morning with dark clouds taking over, the rains descended and with it came the floods.



Social media as usual has been flooded with various videos taken by citizens to portray the situation in their neighbourhoods and residences.



Whilst some buildings are half submerged, some major roads have been taken over and shops and markets have not been spared.



Some hospitals have even been reportedly flooded after the heavy rains.



GhanaWeb gathered a few of these videos from around, to give citizens an idea of the situation and to help commuters keep safe amidst the floods:



SITUATION AT LEKMA:





I can fix the flooding in Accra ! Jx look at the Road leading to the National Cathedral #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/A7laIY7JqY — Stream RAYOE’s Music???????????? (@GhanaSocialU) June 15, 2022

SITUATION AT KANTAMANTO:SITUATION AT RIDGE:SITUATION AT SPINTEX ROAD:SITUATION AT OSU

OKAY 101.7 FM on Instagram: "Part Of Osu, Accra After Downpour #okayfm"
SITUATION AT TESHIE:

SITUATION AT KANESHIE, ABBOSEY-OKAI, AGBOGBLOSHIE:SITUATION AT LABADI:Sammy Kumah (@sammykaymedia) posted on Instagram • Jun 15, 2022 at 1:52pm UTC

TEMA STATION:





Heavy rains Wednesday cause flash floods in Accra, Atta Mills High Street affected.#GhanaNewsAgency#GNA#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/7nYnELm7fK — Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) June 15, 2022

ATTA-MILLS HIGH STREET: