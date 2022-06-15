Major flooded areas to look out for after Wednesday morning rains

The rains have come to stay, at least for the greater part of May and June and floods have not been absent since they began.
In the capital of Accra, it has become characteristic that many areas get flooded after hours, sometimes minutes of heavy rainfall.
Wednesday morning was not any different. After a cloudy morning with dark clouds taking over, the rains descended and with it came the floods.
Social media as usual has been flooded with various videos taken by citizens to portray the situation in their neighbourhoods and residences.
Whilst some buildings are half submerged, some major roads have been taken over and shops and markets have not been spared.
Some hospitals have even been reportedly flooded after the heavy rains.
GhanaWeb gathered a few of these videos from around, to give citizens an idea of the situation and to help commuters keep safe amidst the floods:
SITUATION AT LEKMA:
The situation around the main Lekma road, Teshie.
????: @JubyLaryea // Twitter #PulseViral #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/AS7DymlmKA— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) June 15, 2022
SITUATION AT KANTAMANTO:
Heavy rains in Accra trigger fresh round of floods, Kantamanto inundated. #GhanaNewsAgency#GNA#AccraFloods#KeepSafe pic.twitter.com/tBTk7EvcSB— Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) June 15, 2022
SITUATION AT RIDGE:
I can fix the flooding in Accra ! Jx look at the Road leading to the National Cathedral #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/A7laIY7JqY— Stream RAYOE’s Music???????????? (@GhanaSocialU) June 15, 2022
SITUATION AT SPINTEX ROAD:
Wait for the Ghost Rider ????????????????#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/xpD9We2jPh— KolongoSity???? (@Kolongo_Sity) June 15, 2022
SITUATION AT OSU
Accra Floods: Parts of Osu nearly submerged by rains Wednesday morning. #GhanaNewsAgency#GNA#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/21HkiuhJns— Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) June 15, 2022
OKAY 101.7 FM on Instagram: “Part Of Osu, Accra After Downpour #okayfm”
https://www.instagram.com
SVG namespace - W3
https://www.w3.org
SITUATION AT TESHIE:
Teshie after today's downpour!— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) June 15, 2022
????: @JubyLaryea // Twitter #PulseViral #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/n7kDTW3779
Our drainage system must be looked at badly and immediately. Teshie lascala #accrafloods @gyaigyimii @BBSimons @KobbyKyei_ pic.twitter.com/IbjL9AdzuF— _hmasiedu (@hmasiedu) June 15, 2022
#AccraFloods— Pope Molato Gee (@PopeMolatoGee) June 15, 2022
Teshie pic.twitter.com/F7YEIpPO9N
SITUATION AT KANESHIE, ABBOSEY-OKAI, AGBOGBLOSHIE:
#AccraFloods again#MetroTV pic.twitter.com/CL210fcbHP— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) June 15, 2022
SITUATION AT LABADI:
#AccraFloods: Labadi Beach Road Flooded.— Prima News (@primanewsghana) June 15, 2022
????: @utvghana #PrimaMedia #PrimaNews pic.twitter.com/TmnzYDEnic
Sammy Kumah (@sammykaymedia) posted on Instagram • Jun 15, 2022 at 1:52pm UTC
https://www.instagram.com
SVG namespace - W3
https://www.w3.org
TEMA STATION:
The scene at Tema station junction! #PulseViral #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/xOzDwzRHov— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) June 15, 2022
Accra floods: Tema Station Junction flooded, causes gridlock.#GhanaNewsAgency#GNA#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/U1Rc1gM2ev— Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) June 15, 2022
ATTA-MILLS HIGH STREET:
Heavy rains Wednesday cause flash floods in Accra, Atta Mills High Street affected.#GhanaNewsAgency#GNA#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/7nYnELm7fK— Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) June 15, 2022
- Floods: Ghana to experience more rains till November
- Solving Ghana's perennial flooding will cost us US$5 billion - Minister
- Ghana needs US$5 billion to solve flooding crisis – Asenso-Boakye
- We need drains to save lives, properties - Otodjor residents
- Maize seller killed while retrieving slippers from floods at Tesano
- Read all related articles