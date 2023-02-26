Major highlights from day 1 of Nigeria’s elections

The leading candidates in the elections

Nigeria has entered day 2 of its crucial presidential and National Assembly elections 2023 and already, there are high anticipations from all the camps of the leading candidates in the polls.

So far, many election watchers are keenly monitoring the INEC portal, from where all credible results are expected to trickle in.



Already, many people have described the election as arguably a successful one, although there have been pockets of incidences in a number of polling units.



In other places, there were still long queues hours after the official close of voting on the day, also because for many of these places, INEC officials did not arrive early.



But, how exactly did the day go? Here are some photos put together by mynigeria.com of the major highlights of the day.



See them below:























































































