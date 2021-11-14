Major highlights of Rawlings’ 1-year anniversary

The late Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

•President Rawlings was Ghana’s first leader under the 4th Republic

•He died at the age of 73 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after battling a short illness



•A remembrance mass was held to mark the 1 year anniversary since his passing



The late Former President Jerry John Rawlings met his untimely demise after battling a short illness at the Korle–Bu Teaching Hospital on November 12, 2020.



The 73-year-old late head of state’s death threw the country into a state of mourning with some describing his death as a “shock which sent chills down their spine”.



It’s been one year already since the gallant soldier bid the world “goodbye” and wandered into the realms of eternity. To mark the anniversary, a remembrance mass ceremony was held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka at Accra.





At the ceremony, wife of the military ruler cum constitutional ruler, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was captured dancing to melodious tunes from the Harmonious Choir during offertory time.



It was the first time she has been seen in high spirits since the death of her husband.







The family of Rawlings also used the opportunity to thank all and sundry for their support throughout their trying moments.



“It is however the love and boundless support as shone here today that has helped in many ways to ease the pain of our loss. While we express our sincere gratitude to everyone here today, we would like to give a special thanks to His Excellency the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, members of the Council of State, the Honourable Ministers, the Service Chiefs, Traditional Leaders, Diplomatic Corps, Religious leaders and all those who are here today for your presence. We cannot thank you enough. Your excellency, we kindly request that you extend our most sincere gratitude to His Excellency the president [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo], whose continuous concern and support during the most turbulent time of the family, a kind we shall never forget” son of the late statesman, Kimathi Rawlings said.



One of the daughters of the ex-military officer, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, in a solemn and reflective voice, indicated that things have changed for the family since their father died.

“Tell me what does it look like in Heaven..is it peaceful like they say… does the sun shine bright forever...have your fears and pain gone away because hear on earth, it feels like everything good is missing since you left, and everything feels different,” she said.







Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings took the opportunity to also extol the virtues and principle of the late father, stating that he was an anti-corruption crusader.



“Probity and accountability were not just popular words associated with Jerry John Rawlings. You[Jerry John Rawlings] did everything you could when you were leader of this country to live with the idea and to convince all Ghanaians to follow suit. A journey of combating corruption has been a complex journey for Ghana but while you lived you never stopped championing that course” she emphasized.



Later in the day, the tomb of the late former president was unveiled. The pitch black surface tomb, made from marvel stones, was unveiled by the Rawlings family after the church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.





The party Rawlings founded, National Democratic Congress (NDC), also held a special ceremony at the party’s headquarters to mark the one-year anniversary since the passing of their founder.



It was at this event that Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle Constituency and daughter of the late president, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings dared to say the unsayable.



She called on the party [NDC] to bring her mother and former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, back into the party.



“I want to use this opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man who we never expected to pass when he did, let’s make amends. Let us approach those we have wronged. At this juncture I would want to say what no one wants to hear. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is an integral part of the party. Let us do all we can to bring her back. In every family there is conflict, but there are also elders who will mediate the conflict. We are calling on our elders; this is the time. We don’t know what tomorrow holds, but if we want victory to rescue the people of Ghana from their current situation, let us do what we have to do” she said







Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawling’s comments have since sparked a political debate within and outside of the NDC.

Whiles some notable personalities such as Former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho has backed her call, others like pollster Ben Ephson has asked her [Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings] to tell her mother [Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings] to eat a humble pie.



Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings broke away from the NDC to form her own party, National Democratic Party (NDP) in 2012.



She had in 2008 contested the late President, John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills,for the flagbearer position of the NDC in what has come to be known as FONKAR [Friends of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings] versus GAME [Get Atta Mills Endorsed].



The former first lady lost woefully in her bid to upend the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills for the NDC flagbearer position.



Meanwhile, Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has assured Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings of bringing Nana Konadu back into the party.



