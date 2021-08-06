7
Major shakeup in Ghana Police Service: Here's the full list

Dampare Fixthecountry Ll.jpeg Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Fri, 6 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has undertaken his very first major reshuffling in the police service.

Reports indicate that over 30 prominent personnel in the police service have been affected by the overhaul.

Key amongst these persons include Director-General of Welfare, Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah; Head of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Alexander Obeng; Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigations Department, DSP Juliana Obeng; Director-General in charge of Police Operations, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The officers are expected to take up their new positions with immediate effect.

Below are the names of officers and their new roles, according to reliable sources:

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) - Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau

COP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe - Special Duties

COP Edward Tabiri - Director-General in charge of ICT

COP Frederick Adu Anim - Human Resource

COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno - Administration

DCOP Kwadwo Beapea Otchere - Regional Commander for Kasoa

DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako - Director-General services

DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie - Tema Region as the Deputy Commander

DCOP Habiba Y.A Twumasi Sarpong - Director-General Police Welfare

DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko - Director-General MTTD

DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi - Central Regional Police Commander

DCOP Okyere-Darko Asumadu - Inspection and Monitoring Unit

DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom - Ashanti Regional Police Commander

DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu - Greater Accra Regional Police Commander

DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackaah - Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander

DCOP Mohammed Fuseini Suraji - Director-General Operations

DCOP Peter Baba Atianak - Savannah Regional Police Commander

DCOP Moses Ali Kpeachin - North East Regional Police Commander

DCOP Michael Nketia Frimpong -Deputy Director in charge of Finance at the Police Headquarters

DCOP Ernest Kirk Akrasi Mensah - Regional Commander for Western North.

DCOP Francis Agrippa Oppong - Deputy Regional Commander for Western North

ACP Duuti Tuaruka - Deputy Northern Regional Commander

Peter Ndekugri Anombure - Upper West Regional Commander

ACP Samuel Kwesi Ofori - Acting Director in Charge of Police Public Affairs Directorate

ACP Gabriel Prince Waabu - Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander

ACP Oduro Amaning - Deputy Kasoa Regional Commander

DCOP Moses Asabagna Atibillah - Bono East Regional Commander.

ACP Joseph Owusu Ansah - Abuakwa Division as Commander

Chief Superintendent Alex Kwame Safo Adu - Staff Officer

ACP Faustina A. Koduah Andoh-Kwofie - Police Intelligence

