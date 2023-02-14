Majority Chief Whip ‘clarifies’ 'Alan is the head of Economic Management Committee' statement

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip has clarified his remarks about New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer candidate Alan Kyerematen chairing the Economic Committee of Cabinet rather than Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in a Neat FM interview, on Monday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Frank Annoh Dompreh said that he did not mean to say that Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister for Trade and Industry, is more responsible for the economic challenges in the country than Bawumia.



He added that the point he was trying to make was that the vice president cannot be blamed for the economic challenges of Ghana simply because he is the head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team.



“I made these statements responding to the claim of Buaben Asamoa that Bawumia has run down the economy. I explained that if that is what they are saying, then the cabinet is a creature of the constitution and, therefore, its sub-committees.



“And Mr Alan Kyerematen was the head of the cabinet sub-committee on economic management. And so, if they are saying Dr Bawumia has run down the economy than he (Alan) is involved. That is my simple answer.



“Anybody who thinks I am lying should check the records to check and tell me whether I am being factual or not,” he said in Twi.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during an interview on Adom TV, interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Friday, refuted assertions by supporters of Alan Kyerematen that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be the flagbearer of the party because he will not be a good messenger.

According to him, the suggestions by Alan’s supporters including the former Communication Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, that Bawumia will not be a good messenger because he is responsible for the economic hardship in Ghana, as the head of the country’s Economic Management Team, is totally wrong.



Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP)



for Nsawam Adoagyiri said that Alan is more responsible for Ghana’s economic meltdown because he is the head of the Economic Management Committee of the Cabinet of Ghana.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh and Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



