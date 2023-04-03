11
Menu
News

Majority Chief Whip details how Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliament’s washroom

Habib Iddrisu 2022 Deputy majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The deputy majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has detailed how the Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferu, was stitched up in Parliament’s washroom after suffering a near-fatal accident on his way to vote for the passage of the three new tax bills.

According to him, the MP had minor bruises and safety precautions were taken before the MP participated in the crucial vote on the government’s revenue bills on Friday, March 31.

“The time we were taking the voice vote, he had come to Parliament, and I put him in the washroom; we didn’t put him in the Chamber, we put him in the washroom, and brought the nurses from Parliament and a doctor to attend to him. The Majority Leader came, and the nurses from Parliament came to attend to him in the washroom”.

“He had minor bruises on his face, so they cleaned it up and even stitched it up. So he was stitched in Parliament in the washroom,” citinewsroom.com quoted Habib Iddrisu.

Habib Iddrisu also refuted claims that some majority members were not present in the chamber at the time of the crucial voting.

Last Friday, Mohammed Tuferu was involved in an accident after his car reportedly somersaulted several times before landing upside down.

YNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: