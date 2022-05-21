Majority Chief Whip urges Western World not to be passive in Geo-politics of the World

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituency, Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh has urged the western world not to be passive in the geo-politics of the world especially Africa.

He observed that anytime the western world became passive in global political affairs, autocratic countries such as China and Russia increased their activities to fill the vacuum created by the passive posture of the western world.



The Majority Chief Whip was speaking at the German-African Conference of Parliamentarians 2022, held in Berlin Germany.



The programme was on the theme "Africa and Europe in the age of a new geopolitical rivalry and how to improve bilateral cooperation in the light of the new EU-Africa strategy adopted in February 2022".

Representatives from Africa and Europe attended the conference.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh also urged African countries to focus on their priorities and harness their natural resources towards national development.



He also urged citizens of Africa to hold their governments accountable in order to make them take decisions in the best interest of the people.