Majority Leader advocates for Speaker to be Member of Parliament

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Suame constituency and Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is advocating for an elected MP to occupy the Speaker of Parliament's position.

It may be recalled that some political pundits called for the selection of a non-MP to occupy the position of the first deputy Speaker.



This was after Joseph Osei-Owusu, also known as Joe Wise, MP for Bekwai added his vote to pass the 2022 Budget Statement.



These calls have resurfaced after the Supreme Court ruled that first Deputy Speakers have voting right hence affirming Joe Wise's decision to vote.



According to these political pundits when first Deputy speakers are non-MPs, it will stop the hullabaloo.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has, however, kicked against this. According to him, "it has no precedence anywhere in the world".

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, he was however of the view that the Speaker of Parliament should be a sitting MP.



He believes when this is done, the person occupying the seat will be measured.



"I've always insisted that the Speakers should even be Members of Parliament. With this they will be measured and not be capricious; they won't do things to satisfy one political party," he opined.



Listen to him in the video below:



