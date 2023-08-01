Majority Leader backs Special Prosecutor’s investigations of Cecilia Dapaah

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Despite recent contentious comments by President Akufo-Addo on the resigned Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah has backed the decision by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate her.

According to him, the President’s comment would not in any way have an effect on investigations by the office of the Special Prosecutor on the stolen $1 million dollars.



Many have described the comments of the President as prejudicial to the pending investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



In an acceptance letter to the resignation of the embattled Minister, the President was quoted to have said in part “I am confident like you that at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be established, the President said in his letter”.



However, responding to these critics, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah insisted that, the Special Prosecutor, he knows cannot be easily influenced by such a statement from the president hence Ghanaians must have faith in him.

“Some people argue that the president shouldn’t have commented on her resignation letter like he did, because it may prejudice the investigations by the OSP. But I believe this Special Prosecutor is disciplined and competent enough and that he will do his work diligently. Let’s leave everything for him to do his job,” Hon Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told-Kumasi based Hello FM in an interview.



The MP for Suame Constituency also stated that he is sure the President had some kind of discussions with Madam Cecilia Dapaah and that might have influenced the tone of his letter.



“I don’t know the discussion the President had with her. And I’m not sure the President would not speak with the woman and the woman will also not speak with the President after an incident like this. I’m sure there will be some discussions between them on account of which she resigned. I know Akufo-Addo had trust in the woman and that is why he appointed her in the first place,” he added.