Majority Leader explains his absence from Parliament

The majority leader in Parliament has been described as mischievous claims that he's been absenting himself from Parliament.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said reports of his absence from Parliament emerged after Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu spoke about it on the floor of the House.



"I was surprised with his comment because he knew the reason for my absence," he said.



"He’s aware that we’ve been having zoom conferences that I need to attend . . . so I confronted him and asked what his motives were because such comments even though said in jest might be misconstrued," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi

