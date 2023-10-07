Majority Leader is not part of any group trying to hijack the NPP – Aide

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu,

Richard Agyemang, the special aide to Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has refuted claims that his son is part of those who have hijacked the party.

According to him, because the lawmaker declared his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he has become a suspect in attacks and unfounded allegations.



He also denied that the lawmaker is engaging in “tribal and religious politics” in his campaign to elect Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as presidential candidate.



He stated that the MP had always asked for the NPP constitution to be respected, and that in the specific case of some aspirants requesting delegates to vote for five of the candidates at the special delegates congress, the MP supported the call for one delegate, one vote, and as a result, he has been labelled as one of those who have hijacked the party.



”No one has hijacked the party. The Majority Leader has not hijacked the party. He is only interested in protecting the party’s interest,” he said.



This comes after Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, accused the Leader of Government Business and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of flying the tribal kite and hijacking the party.



He further clarified that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu did not condone any attempts to “hijack the party” or collapse it.

He went on to say that the MP had not condoned or conspired with anyone to “hijack the party.”



”He stood firm and thwarted attempts by some presidential candidates to set aside clearly stated, unambiguous provisions of the NPP Constitution, with the support of others on the National Executive Committee and National Council. Underlining the importance of adhering to the party’s constitution is not the same as hijacking.”



Meanwhile, he has emphasised the importance of party unity at all levels, particularly in the Ashanti Region.



He urged party supporters to stay committed and work in the NPP’s best interests.



The aide made the remarks while speaking in an interview with Kwabena Agaypong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.