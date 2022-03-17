Majority Leader optimistic E-Levy bill will be passed

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The approval for Deputy Speakers to vote on key decisions in parliament by the Supreme court is, somehow, giving the indication that the government’s proposed tax on electronic transactions that has divided the August House for months will be passed sooner than expected.

The government has explained its reasons for the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy – thus, to raise enough domestic revenue to save a distressed economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.



With a split parliament of 137 seats for both the ruling NPP and largest opposition NDC, an independent candidate who allied with the NPP and doubles as deputy Speaker is the only reason for a slim majority when parliament decides on the E-levy passage.



However, the ruling by the Supreme Court for Deputy Speakers to vote on key issues has increased the chances of the NPP to win on the passage of the debated E-levy bill – thus, if all their members are available in parliament on the day of voting.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ on the subject, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu remained tight-lipped on the government's next approach but was optimistic the bill will be passed.



“If a woman stays long in the bathhouse, then obviously she is cleaning herself well,” he said in parables - to wit “we are working on it”.