Majority Leader reveals why E-Levy has not been presented before parliament

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Government holds town hall meetings on E-Levy

E-Levy yet to be considered in parliament



Parliament to set date for E-Levy bill consideration



The majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed that parliament is yet to consider the controversial E-Levy bill because government is currently consulting stakeholders and some sections of Ghanaians.



He said the house is therefore waiting for a conclusion from the Finance Minister before discussing the issue.



The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs however indicated that he will liaise with the Minority Leader to fix a date for the house to debate on the bill.



His revelation comes after the Minority Leader questioned him on why the bill was not captured in the Order Paper per the last agreement in the house.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, the E-Levy is an important matter, therefore, the majority leader must tell the house when it will be brought for consideration as they (the minority) do not want to be taken by surprise.



Many Ghanaians, including the minority, have wondered why the controversial E-Levy has not been presented before parliament after the house advertised a date for that to be done.



Per last week’s business statement, the house was expected to consider the bill on Wednesday, February 3, 2022.



Though the house had attempted to consider the bill on Friday, January 30, the debate was adjourned to Tuesday, February 1 after the Majority Leader raised concerns of the time.



The government has held a series of town hall meetings to sensitize Ghanaians on the proposed 1.75% electronic transaction levy, which is awaiting approval or otherwise by parliament.



The E-Levy, when passed, will tax all electronic transactions including Mobile Money, bank transfers, among other things.