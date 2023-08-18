Majority Leader’s claims of over 120 MPs endorsing Bawumia disappointing – Carlos Ahenkorah

Carlos Ahenkorah

A leading member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has expressed disappointment in the Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

To him, it is a shame that he has declared his support for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race.



Carlos Ahenkorah, who was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM, indicated that his declaration is a personal decision because the people of Suame have insisted that their vote belongs to Alan Kyerematen, whom they have known over the years.



“When my leader says some of these things, I get hurt. What the Suame Chairman said was that whether it rains or shines, they will support Alan. He said whoever says Suame has declared for any other candidate is a liar.



"You are in Accra working, and your chairman and members of the party are supporting Alan, so why will you do that? Why will you openly say you have declared your support?

"I have told the Leader that with his wealth of experience, he should not leave Parliament because it will affect Parliament’s business. That’s the same thing happening with the flagbearer race. How can someone who has the least experience be made to lead the NPP?



You can’t say 120 people have endorsed the Vice President, so experience doesn’t matter, know-how doesn’t matter, and knowledge doesn’t matter.



"I challenge that and I say he should put a ballot box in the middle of the chamber and check the votes after if he will get that 120 votes from people who claim to have endorsed the Vice President.



"People are afraid to endorse Alan because of reasons best known to them but in reality, they don’t support the Vice President,” he said.