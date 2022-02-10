Majority Leader should have rejected E-Levy cake – John Dumelo

Actor and politician, John Dumelo

Majority Leader cutting E-Levy cake insensitive, John Dumelo

‘No one put a gun on your head to cut that E-levy cake’, John Dumelo to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu celebrates 65th birth with E-Levy inspired cake



Actor and politician, John Dumelo has said the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu should have refused to cut the birthday cake with the E-Levy inscription, even if the cake was a gift.



He hinted that given the current economic challenges in the country and the fact that many Ghanaians are opposed the proposed E-Levy the government was seeking to implement, the Majority Leader should have known that cutting the cake was wrong.



The actor added that cutting the cake was insensitive.

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle which was subsequently deleted, John Dumelo said: “No one put a gun on your head to cut that E-levy cake. Whether it was a gift or not, you should have rejected it. That’s insensitive.”



On February 9, 2022, videos and photos from the birthday celebration of Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu took over social media platforms in Ghana.



The videos capture several dignitaries joining the Majority Leader as he marked his 65th birthday celebration.



As part of activities to mark the day, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was spotted cutting a huge all-green, six-part cake that spelled out the words, E-LEVY very boldly.



Big names such the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira Bawumia, the NPP Chairman for the Ashanti region, Chairman Wontumi, among other party bigwigs were in attendance at what seemed like a flamboyant climax of the celebration of the man who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.