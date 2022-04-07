Majority afraid their MPs will be removed if reports on absentee MPs are voted on in parliament – Okudzeto
Okudzeto says Privileges Committee cannot make decisions for parliament
Committees of parliament only act on delegated authority, Ablakwa
Privileges Committee should have final say on 3 MPs referred to them, MP
Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reacted to the position of the Majority Caucus that the Privileges Committee of Parliament should have the final say on the faith of the three MPs referred to it.
According to him, the Majority Caucus is pushing for that because they are afraid the MPs will be removed if the entire House decides on their faith via a vote.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that the Standing Orders of Parliament stated clearly that committees of the House cannot make the final decision on issues referred to them.
“… well for that portion that the matter should not come back to parliament, I disagree. All committees of parliament are acting on delegated authority - all committees. I’m not aware of any committee, be it a standing committee, select committee, or ad hoc committee that carries out their mandates and does not report to the plenary for a final decision, for a final vote, there is no committee, there is no such precedent.
“I do not know what our colleagues are so scared of that they do not want these matters brought to the floor. Is it because at the privileges committee they have a one-man majority and everybody is intact on their side and that is why there are trying to circumvent procedures which are expressly stated,” the MP said in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.
He added that “because when it (reports) comes to the house, they know they begin with a deficit of one, the Hon Adwoa Sarfo is not around. It is also not clear that those on who we are going to pass judgement can participate in the vote if there has to be a vote. And so, they see that they will be disadvantaged by 3 at the minimum and that is why are afraid for that report to be brought to plenary.”
Some members of the majority caucus of parliament, including the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, have stated that the Privileges Committee should decide whether the seat of MPs referred to them for being absent for 15 consecutive sittings, should be declared vacant or not.
The Privileges Committee is made up of 31 MPs with 16 of them from the Majority Caucus and 15 from the Minority Caucus.
Speaker Alban Bagbin referred three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs – Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo; Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong; and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey – to the Privileges Committee of the House after he was petitioned by former MP, Ras Mubarak, to remove the MPs for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sittings.
- Too much political savagery in Assin North MP’s case – Kwaku Azar
- We didn’t report absentee MPs because we thought they had genuine reasons - MP
- Parliament is my favorite arm of government - Kweku Baako
- ‘Enough of the law?’ – How Tsatsu Tsikata stood his grounds against Supreme Court
- Why Bagbin rejected Adwoa Safo's ‘letter of absence’ – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
- Read all related articles