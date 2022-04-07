Majority afraid their MPs will be removed if reports on absentee MPs are voted on in parliament – Okudzeto

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reacted to the position of the Majority Caucus that the Privileges Committee of Parliament should have the final say on the faith of the three MPs referred to it.



According to him, the Majority Caucus is pushing for that because they are afraid the MPs will be removed if the entire House decides on their faith via a vote.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that the Standing Orders of Parliament stated clearly that committees of the House cannot make the final decision on issues referred to them.



“… well for that portion that the matter should not come back to parliament, I disagree. All committees of parliament are acting on delegated authority - all committees. I’m not aware of any committee, be it a standing committee, select committee, or ad hoc committee that carries out their mandates and does not report to the plenary for a final decision, for a final vote, there is no committee, there is no such precedent.