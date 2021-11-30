Majority and Minority caucus meet ahead of 2022 budget discussion today

Parliament

Parliament reconveys today

2022 budget discussion to be reopened



Both caucuses have been meeting ahead of budget discussions



Following the rejection of the 2022 budget on Friday, November 26, the Majority and Minority caucus have been meeting both jointly and separately to firm their arguments ahead of ‘fresh discussions’ on the ‘rejected’ budget.



The leadership of both caucuses according to a Joy News reportage monitored by GhanaWeb, met their members on Monday, November 29, 2021, to conclude on the position to take when the Majority Leader reopens the debate on the 2022 budget for a fresh discussion.



For the first time in the history of Ghana’s fourth republic, the government’s budget and economic plan for 2022 was rejected by Parliament following some series of heated exchanges between the two sides of the House.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader of Parliament, led his side to stage a walkout after they [The majority] accused Speaker Alban Bagbin of being ‘bias and disrespectful’ towards them.



After the Majority side walked out from the Chamber, proceedings of the House continued since the Speaker indicated that the 137 Minority members constitute a quorum and hence they can take a decision on the 2022 budget presented by the Finance Minister.



The Majority subsequently reacted, describing the Minority’s decision as ‘unconstitutional’.



Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, in a statement, refuted the claims by his colleague from the Majority side.



He described the statement by the Majority as “irresponsible”; and urged them to accept the rejection of the 2022 Budget in good faith.

“The Minority wishes to strongly advise the Majority Leader and Government to accept defeat, acknowledge the rejection of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by Parliament and focus on discussions on how to save the country from an imminent economic crisis”, the statement issued on Sunday said.



The Minority further urged the government to withdraw the Agyapa deal and suspend the proposed 1.75% e-levy. The Minority has also advocated for proper reconstruction of paragraph 829 of the Aker Energy deal relating to GNPC’s acquisition of stake from Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum.



The Minority also wants the government to review the benchmark value for imports as well as provide for the Keta tidal waves disaster.