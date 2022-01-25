Majority are engaging in consensus among themselves - Jinapor on E-levy

John Abdulai Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu

As a result of the fisticuffs that characterised the first year of the eighth Parliament, there has been broad talk of the need for dialogue and consensus as the surest route to achieve legislative harmony and advance government business.

The imperative for consensus has come from Parliament itself, the Speaker and leadership, from members of the Executive, the political party leadership, members of civil society and from the citizenry at large.



In the midst of all this, the Majority have been tasked with championing the consensus agenda because they are in power, but Yapei Kusawgu Member of Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor claims the Majority Group are doing everything but seeking consensus especially on the matter of the controversial electronic transactions (E-levy) Bill.



Whiles contributing to a Town-Hall Meeting organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kumasi on Monday, 24th January 2022, Jinapor stressed that the Minority remained opposed to the E-levy.



“For almost a month now the Majority in Parliament has not engaged anybody in Parliament. All that the NPP Majority in Parliament has been engaged in is consistent press conferences.

"How can you bring consensus alone? The NPP alone cannot be the only source of knowledge. At least if not anything the abysmal record of the NPP tells you that the NPP cannot know everything in this world. So they should listen,” he advised.



Parliament late last year failed to pass the E-levy Bill into law after MPs violently disagreed over some procedures and processes during the vote.



Government through the Finance Minister has stated that the Bill will be resubmitted with some changes, there are reports suggesting that the 1.75% rate could be lowered.