Majority attacked us first - Nii Lante justifies chaos in parliament over E-levy passage

MP for Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has justified why the Minority and Majority engaged in fisticuffs in the chamber on Monday, December 20, 2021, during the voting on the controversial E-levy bill.

He blamed the chaos in the House on the New Patriotic Party side.



“They decided to attack our people. They decided to prevent us from making sure we defended our rights,” the Odododiodio MP told JoyNews on Monday night.



The disorder which was by then gathering momentum went haywire after the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu [Joe Wise] vacated the chair for Second Deputy Speaker to take over.



The move by Joe Wise was an attempt to vote for the passage of the E-levy bill which the minority had countered.

The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when Joe Wise was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.



In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.



Parliament has been adjourned for Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 9:00 am.