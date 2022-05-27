Majority fumes at Bagbin over ‘Parliament broke’ comment

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is Majority Leader in Parliament

The Majority in Parliament has accused Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, of impatience following his claim that the legislature is broke.

The Speaker on May 26, 2022 told the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta not to treat Parliament like the Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) by asking for budget cuts and starving the institution of funds.



Addressing the media Friday in Parliament, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor-Dompreh disclosed that an outstanding GHC25 million has been released to Parliament.



“These delays are not new to Parliament more often than not a lot have been done by the Leadership here I am talking about the two leaders.



“I was in touch with the Majority Leader before he left for Kumasi he gave me a heads-up in terms what communication had gone on the releases to Parliament. He tells me that the Clark of Parliament and the Chief Accounts Officer, Dan so they all have a foreknowledge with processes involved on the fact that the releases have been done. I am talking about the 25 million Ghana cedis outstanding for goods and service to Parliament,” Mr. Annor-Dompreh explained.



He continued: “So yesterday when the Speaker was lamenting indeed the releases had be effected we were just going the process it goes to BoG before it hit the normal account that’s the normal process. So the process had kick start it was a matter of few hours for it to hit Parliament account. Interestingly, I think around 3pm I got the confirmation that the money has been release to the account.”

However, the Speaker is not taking such accusations lightly.



The Speaker took strong exception to such pronouncements including a similar one from the majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who has been granting media interviews.



Mr Bagbin warned the Suame MP this should be the last time he counters his pronouncements as Speaker.



He explained his revelation that parliament was broke caused the finance minister to immediately release the funds on Thursday.