Majority had every right to ask Asiedu Nketia out of parliament – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said that the majority in parliament had every right to ask the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia to walk out of parliament.

He notes that Parliament is an institution on its own. Hence, actions they take cannot be questioned by others unless it goes contrary to the constitution.



Speaking on the walk-out staged by the majority on Friday, Obiri Boahen told Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “Parliamentary walk-out is a tool used in our democratic system. We must respect our MPs.



"If what they did is not against the laws of Ghana, not even the Supreme Court can crack the whip on them. Not even the president can tell the NPP MPs what to do. It is an institution on its own. So, they haven’t faulted when they asked Asiedu Nketia to leave. Let us respect that institution called parliament; it is a law-making body.”



Parliament, on Friday, voted against the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the government.

This was after the House concluded a debate on the Budget on Friday evening, November 26, 2021, and the Majority side walked out of the Chamber. Through the voice vote, the House rejected the Budget when the Speaker asked the question, a few minutes to 8pm on Friday.



Meanwhile, Parliament today has approved the “rejected” budget which was subsequently subjected to corrections proposed by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Members of the Minority caucus were entirely absent from the chamber.



First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu sitting on Tuesday in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, said the decision to reject the Budget which was taken by the Minority, was done in contravention of the Standing Orders of Parliament.