Ghana's parliament

On Tuesday, November 21, the Ghanaian Parliament initiated discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

However, the proceedings took an unexpected turn as a significant portion of the majority party was notably absent from the chamber during the debate.



At the start of the session at 11:05 am, only 24 members of the majority party were present, while the minority demonstrated a strong presence for the 2024 budget debate.



As the debate progressed, the number of majority members dwindled, with less than 20 MPs present by 10 am the following day November 22.



Expressing concern over the low majority turnout, the Speaker yesterday urged the Majority Leader to prioritize collaboration with the Minority side.



The Speaker emphasized that without such cooperation, the legislative process would suffer.



The Speaker stated, "I expect the majority who have a limping majority leader, limping because when you look at his back you're fewer than those in front of you."

The Speaker's remarks delved into the internal dynamics of the majority party, describing the president as a "lame duck" due to the recent selection of a flagbearer and shifting loyalties.



Speaker underscored the importance of the majority party seeking support from the opposition to successfully complete their eight-year term.



To address the challenges posed by the internal dynamics, the Speaker encouraged the majority to cooperate with the Minority, stating, "And so if you don't behave well, we have difficulty in proceeding as a nation. Please, I expect you to cooperate; I will not allow them to bully you. You'll get sufficient time to put across your case."



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB