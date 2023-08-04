Majority of Lands acquired by Kwame Nkrumah for govt stolen – State Housing MD

Managing Director for the State Housing Company Kwabena Ampofo

Managing Director for the State Housing Company (SHC) Kwabena Ampofo Appiah has disclosed that Ghana has lost 80% of lands acquired by its first President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Adenta in Accra.

He adds that apart from the lands at Adenta, almost 60% of lands acquired in the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua have also been stolen.



Kwabena Ampofo Appiah made this known when he spoke in an Interview with Vim Lady on Accra-based OKAY FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He said “When I became MD for State Housing, I realized that 80% of lands acquired by Kwame Nkrumah is gone. Not only in Accra but also in Koforidua, 60% of the lands are also gone. It is like that across the country”.

He indicated that the country did not have a database to track the various lands belonging to the government.



“We are now working to digitalize our assets to ensure that future generations do not suffer. Currently, Chiefs and other people are giving us lands to support the work that we are doing so we have decided to document everything and ensure that there is data available to protect these lands for the future,” he said.