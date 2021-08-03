Majority of teachers who sat for NTC May 2021 GTLE failed – TTAG

The NTC released the provisional teachers licensure examination results last month

The majority of graduate teachers who sat for the 2021 May Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination conducted by the National Teaching Council (NTC) have failed, the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) said on Monday.

TTAG, in a statement copied to EducationWeb.com.gh, said it would later engage the National Teaching Council (NTC) and other stakeholders on the forward on the mass failure of candidates who sat for the teacher licensure examination.



“We desire to congratulate all trainees who re-sat for the May 2021 GTLE and have sailed through victoriously; we want to tell all failed candidates to remain calm and resolute,” the teachers association stated in the release.



According to the Teacher Trainees Association, the mass failure recorded in the GTLE results would have significant ramifications on the job prospect of the candidates who could not pass the 2021 NTC teacher examination.

At the end of last month, the National Teaching Council released the provisional teacher licensure examination results of graduate teachers from various teacher training institutions who sat for the test conducted in May this year.



On the other hand, NTC is yet to provide statistics on the 2021 May examination to indicate how many candidates passed and those that failed. Participants of the examination have been asked to check their results at https://exams.ntc.gov.



The Council has also encouraged candidates to print their provisional certificate after checking the results.