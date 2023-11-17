Majority of voters believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction – Global Info analytics

File photo

Majority of voters in all regions have expressed their belief that Ghana is headed in the wrong direction.

This was contained in the latest October 2023 polls conducted by Global Info Analytics.



This raises concerns about the trajectory of the country as it approaches the 2024 elections.



In the North East Region, the proportion of those who feel Ghana is on the wrong path has seen a significant decline of 44 percent.



Bono East, Upper West, and Western North regions also experienced a modest decrease of around 4 percent, offering a nuanced perspective amidst the prevailing unease.



However, the overall trend suggests a worsening situation in key regions.



Bono, Northern, and Western regions have witnessed a substantial increase in the proportion of voters who believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, with jumps of 46 percent, 17 percent, and 22 percent, respectively.

This data underscores the depth of concern among citizens in these areas.



With the 2024 elections on the horizon, the October 2023 polls are emerging as crucial indicators that could shape the political landscape.



For the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), there is a pressing need for these poll numbers to move in a positive direction if they are to secure victory in the upcoming elections.



The public sentiment reflected in these polls will likely serve as a barometer for the party's chances in the 2024 electoral race.



As the nation grapples with divergent views on its direction, political analysts and party strategists will closely monitor these trends to understand the pulse of the electorate.



The outcome of the 2024 elections could be heavily influenced by the ability of political leaders to address the concerns voiced by citizens across the regions.