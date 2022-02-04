Majority will prevent Assin North MP from partaking in Parliamentary business - Atta Akyea

MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea

Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea has said that the Majority side of the House will bar embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson from participating in the business of the legislative arm of government.



According to him, a High Court has declared the MP as unfit to hold himself out as such thus the Majority side will ensure that he does not discharge any duties of an MP.



“How can a non-MP be in the Chamber and deliberate on matters concerning legislation? They should know better. I was even surprised that the Speaker did not call his attention to the fact that he should get out of the Chamber. Until that decision by the High Court is reversed, he has no right to be in the Chamber,” he told Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent Kwesi Parker Wilson.

It will be recalled that a Cape Coast High Court in July last year annulled the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election results and ordered for fresh elections to be conducted.



The Court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye held that the Assin North MP had dual citizenship as of the time he filed to contest for the seat.



However, Quayson filed a stay of execution motion on Thursday August 5, 2021 at the Court of Appeal.



The MP is currently having a spat with the law as he has currently been charged with forgery and four other criminal offences.



The charges include Deceit of public officer contrary to section 251 (b) of the Criminal offences Act, 1960, Act 29; Forgery of Passport or Travel Certificate, contrary to section 15 (1)(b) of Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155); and, Knowingly making a False Statutory Declaration in contravention of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971, Act 389.

He is reported to have declared that he owes no allegiance to any country whiles applying for a Ghanaian passport on 26th July 2019.



However the state argues that the MP held Canadian citizenship issued to him on 30th October 2016 but failed to declare it in the application for the Ghanaian passport.



Meanwhile the Minority group in Parliament believes the prosecution of the MP is an attempt to reduce their numbers ahead of the crucial vote on the E-levy bill.