Make Bawumia flagbearer or we leave the party for good – Chiana-Paga Constituency FoB

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A youth group in the Chiana-Paga Constituency of the Upper East Region calling itself Friends of Bawumia (FoB) has threatened that its members will leave the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) if Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not made the flagbearer of the party going into the 2024 general elections.

The group which has a registered membership of 600 believes that the Vice President is the only candidate that can help the party achieve its aim of ‘Breaking the 8.’

Speaking to Class 91.3 FM’s Upper East Regional correspondent Moses Apiah, on the sidelines of a media engagement, the chairman of the group, Desmond Abire Ayambire, noted that some of the members were constituency executives and have done extensive work to realise that the Vice President is the only person who can help the party win the 2024 elections.

“We are not saying that the other candidates can’t represent the party, but Dr Bawumia is best positioned to lead us to the promised land.

"Most of us are executives and we are not sitting while saying this. We have done our homework and realised that he is the best for the party,” he said.

Mr Ayambire who is also the constituency Chairman added that: “…yes, it is not a secret because if the party fails or whatever and Dr Bawumia is not made flagbearer, some of us will leave the party.

“We have a registered membership of 600 and counting, we will be the first people to leave NPP.

"So, we expect that the party should kindly let Dr Bawumia lead us to victory come the 2024 presidential elections.”

The group, therefore, called on members of the governing party, especially the youth of the constituency, to join its course for the good of the NPP.

