Make Ejura shooting findings public - CHRI

Three people died in the Ejura protest

Source: GNA

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), Africa Office has called on government to make public the report of the investigations into the Ejura shootings to engender confidence in the work of the Police.

It also urged that security officers found to have culpable of any wrong doing must be sanctioned.



A statement issued in Accra by CHRI said as a democracy, the State has a duty to uphold and protect the human rights of all persons.



It said the State also had a duty to ensure that the security agents operates according to law, due process and internationally-held standards.



The statement said as much as they found the actions of the youth unacceptable, CHRI totally condemned the alleged "deadly force" used by the soldiers with the alleged "tacit support" of the Police.

“We find these events unsettling because the right to assembly, the right to protest and freedom of expression are rights guaranteed under Chapter Five of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution,” it said.



It urged the government to resource the National Commission on Civic Education to intensify public education to stop the growing intolerance of divergent opinions.



