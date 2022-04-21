Make NPP popular not names – Akwasi Osei-Adjei

The New Patriotic Party

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, says the party can thrive eternally if efforts are concentrated on propagating good works, making the NPP widespread in every nook and cranny of Ghana.

According to him, a popular and favorite party inadvertently results in its candidates being the favorite in all elections.



In an exclusive interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, the former Foreign Affairs Minister said, “We need to make the party very popular and not individuals.”



He explained that prior to the elections, President Akufo-Addo was marketed more than the party and its parliamentary candidates.

“In the past election, President Akufo-Addo could win the election in a particular constituency whiles the parliamentary candidate representing the party lost. In cases where the parliamentary candidate won, the President still garnered more votes than them. Now, we need to raise the party and make sure no matter who represents it, the party wins the race be it parliamentary or Presidential,” he said.



Calling on the leadership of the party to work together to make the NPP attractive to the middle class and rural Ghana, he championed regular campaigning and visits to these demographics.



He also admonished flagbearer hopefuls against pulling stunts to affect the parties growth.